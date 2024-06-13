Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $452,000 in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 730,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,399. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

