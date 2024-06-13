Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases 852,330 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,330 shares during the quarter. Vera Bradley comprises 1.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 94.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

