FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Insider Buys $49,704.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) insider Charles W. Lyon acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $49,704.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $49,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 67.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in FutureFuel by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

