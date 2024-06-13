FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Increased by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $11,431,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 380,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

