G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of RE/MAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 169,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,172. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $35,936.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

