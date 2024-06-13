G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,797 shares during the period. Cimpress accounts for 2.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Cimpress worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,356.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 31,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,147 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

