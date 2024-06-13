G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 943,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 287,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $761.46 million, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

