G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 422,842 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 715.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,842 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 84,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,451. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $343.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

