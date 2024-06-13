G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $10.60 Million Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 775,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. Semrush accounts for 3.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Semrush by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,833 shares of company stock worth $6,282,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush Trading Down 1.1 %

SEMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 346,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

