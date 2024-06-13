G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,986 shares during the period. Calix comprises approximately 1.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Calix by 516.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after buying an additional 298,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,831,000 after buying an additional 313,380 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CALX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 206,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,692. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

