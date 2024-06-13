G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $23.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00048762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.