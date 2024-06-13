Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 83.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 102.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,917,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,527,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $589.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

