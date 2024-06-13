Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 503,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

