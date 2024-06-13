Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $37.54. 2,140,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,090. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.