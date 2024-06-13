Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,088 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.15. 257,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,615. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

