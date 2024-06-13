Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,017,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,547. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

