Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $75.52 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.39% of Genuine Parts worth $75,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

