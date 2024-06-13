Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $61,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 218,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.