Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Greif were worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Greif by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Greif by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. Greif’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $130,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $132,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $130,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.