Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,310 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,310 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.20% of Xylem worth $55,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,590. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

