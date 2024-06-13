Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 300,818 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300,818 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $132,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 195,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

