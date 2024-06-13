GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 0.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 34,052,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 22,913,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get GameStop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

GameStop Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.23 and a beta of -0.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.