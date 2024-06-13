GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 7%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.25. 25,446,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 25,022,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 340.04 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GameStop by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

