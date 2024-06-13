Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,832 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

