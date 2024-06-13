Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $477,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBIO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. 185,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,147. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.