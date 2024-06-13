Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,836 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 287,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

