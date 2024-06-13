Gate City Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Vera Bradley accounts for about 4.1% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 26.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 504,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,810. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

