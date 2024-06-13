Gate City Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 458,017 Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 458,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,000. Saga Communications makes up 9.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Saga Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGA. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 12,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

