Gates Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,224,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,064 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 2.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $109,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,080. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

