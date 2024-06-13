Gates Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 2.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of VICI Properties worth $86,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 584,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,125. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

