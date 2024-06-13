Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $40.89 Million Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,535 shares during the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions makes up 0.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.15% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $40,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CCSI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,514. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $371.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $88.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.