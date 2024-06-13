Gendell Jeffrey L Cuts Stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

FENC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 56,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,121. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FENC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,355. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.