Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 140,787 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,787 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.49% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 402,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 828.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 278,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BW. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

BW traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 730,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $121.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

