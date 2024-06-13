Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Sells $33,170.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

