Georgetown University Raises Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Georgetown University increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises about 0.5% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 381,034 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 214,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,531. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

