GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 696,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. enCore Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EU. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in enCore Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,519,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 317,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,347. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $759.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EU has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.