Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 3,156 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $6,306,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,035. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

