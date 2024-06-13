Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 4,885 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.72% of Option Care Health worth $43,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 244.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.82. 426,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,906. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

