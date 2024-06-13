Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 2.7% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $196,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $8.87 on Thursday, hitting $220.38. 1,008,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.53 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average of $381.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock worth $16,982,551 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

