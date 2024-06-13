Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $147,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $11,482,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,272,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $423.30. 551,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $428.86. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

