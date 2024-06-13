Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,822 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $34,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,439. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,720. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

