Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $53.38 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12,785.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $53,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,245,000 after buying an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 524.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $277.31. 170,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,935. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.31 and a 12 month high of $287.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.