Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $68.19 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $68,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.73. 2,886,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,022 shares of company stock worth $52,636,993. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.