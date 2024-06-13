Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 6.03% of OneWater Marine worth $32,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,979. The company has a market capitalization of $438.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

