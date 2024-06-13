Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 77,233 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,233 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 654,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,229. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

