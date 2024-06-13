Gillson Capital LP Acquires 7,697 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.85. 515,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,434. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

