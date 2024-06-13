Gillson Capital LP Has $39.02 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158,068 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 4.1% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,686 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 222,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,397,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,659,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $202.97. The company had a trading volume of 469,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

