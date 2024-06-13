Gillson Capital LP Has $7.68 Million Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 871.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,066 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.31% of AvidXchange worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after buying an additional 2,563,886 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,044 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $1,672,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,662 shares of company stock worth $3,492,684. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

