Gillson Capital LP Makes New $11.14 Million Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.07. 116,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,097. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

