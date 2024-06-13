Gillson Capital LP Makes New $17.92 Million Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,919,000. UDR makes up 1.9% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. 173,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

